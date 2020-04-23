Sponsored
Meryl Streep in the "Into the Woods" Film
(Photo: Peter Mountain)

Get Witchy Waiting for Sunday's Sondheim Tribute with Meryl Streep's 'Last Midnight'

by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 23, 2020

Meryl Streep is truly one of the greats. How is she keeping busy in quarantine? Saluting Stephen Sondheim, of course! The three-time Oscar winner, three-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee is set to appear on Sunday's starry Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. Hosted by Raúl Esparza, the concert will be available to view on Broadway.com and the Broadway.com YouTube channel on April 26 at 8PM ET. The question on all theater fans' lips: what will Streep sing from the comfort of her home to celebrate Sondheim? She starred as the Witch in the 2014 film version of Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods. But don't assume Streep is going to select a song from that classic show on Sunday. Watch her incredible rendition of "Last Midnight" below!

