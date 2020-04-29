Jake Gyllenhaal on His Epic Take Me to the World Performance & Calling Stephen Sondheim 'Steve'

In addition to growing out his hair ("slowly inching into the hipster world") and baking sourdough bread, stage and screen star Jake Gyllenhaal has also spent his time in quarantine wowing audiences. He lent his heavenly vocals to Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, reuniting (remotely, of course) with his Sunday in the Park with George co-star Annaleigh Ashford for a mesmerizing performance of "Move On." "Had they told me that I was going to be sandwiched between Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep and Bernadette Peters—I would have never been able to perform," he said of the incredible rendition. Gyllenhaal referred to the legendary musical theater composer as "Steve" on Sunday evening: "I've graduated from calling him 'Stephen' to calling him 'Steve.' The moment where I tried it with him in person, [I thought] my world could either completely undo or it could come together in complete harmony. I put it out there, and he allowed it." New life goal alert! Enjoy the full interview below, and enjoy the Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration in full here.