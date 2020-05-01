Watch Jessica Vosk, Andrew Barth Feldman & More Stars Take on Into the Woods

Venturing into the woods is ill-advised when we're all supposed to be staying home, so these talents found a creative way to perform Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's beloved musical from home. This virtual version of Into the Woods stars Wicked alum Jessica Vosk as The Witch, former Dear Evan Hansen star and vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman as Jack, Nancy Opel as Jack’s Mother, Michael Berresse as The Narrator, Bryonha Marie Parham as The Baker’s Wife, Max Chernin as The Baker, Nikki Renée Daniels as Cinderella, Audrey Cardwell as Florinda, Kaitlyn Davidson as Lucinda and Samantha Williams as Little Red Riding Hood. Max Grossman, who can be seen playing piano throughout the performance, served as the music director and editor of the video, which he also conceived. Viewers are encouraged to donate to actorsfund.org/intothewoods. Enjoy the video below!