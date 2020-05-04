No Day But Today! Rent Stars from Around the World Unite to Honor Essential Workers

Rent cast members from around the world united to sing "Finale B." Original Broadway cast members Daphne Rubin-Vega, Fredi Walker-Browne and Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia kick off the tribute to frontline workers. Dozens of longtime Rent cast members like Rodney Hicks, Justin Johnston, Karmine Alers, Yassmin Alers, Michael McElroy and more took center screen and to offer their vocals and a glimpse of their lives during quarantine. Pose star Mj Rodriquez, who played Angel in the off-Broadway revival at New World Stages, and #LiveatFive guest and Rent documentarian Andy Señor also made an appearance. Watch the emotional tribute below and see how many former Rent stars you can spot!