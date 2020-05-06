Watch Nathan Lane Discuss Poking Fun at Stephen Sondheim: 'He Loves When I'm Irreverent'

Leave it to three-time Tony winner Nathan Lane to leave audiences laughing—even in these challenging times. He appeared on Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration with some joking jabs at Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim: "He's been so underappreciated all these years. I can't believe that there's never been a musical tribute to this unsung genius of the American musical theater. It's about time." Lane discussed choosing the tone of his tribute video on Late Night with Seth Meyers. After taping about 14 different versions, he chose to go the funny route. "We go way back, Mr. Sondheim and I. He loves when I'm irreverent," Lane explained. "I might have done that joke at his 70th. He really gets a musical tribute pretty much on a monthly basis. He wrote me—he said he was very touched by it." Lane shared how much he enjoyed being a part of the star-studded evening: "Even though they had a sort of kerfuffle in the beginning, it turned out to be a beautiful tribute." Watch the full interview below!