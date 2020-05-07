Sponsored
Jonathan Groff, Michael Mayer & More to Discuss Collaborations in Drama League Series

by Lindsey Sullivan • May 7, 2020
Jonathan Groff & Michael Mayer
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Drama League​ has announced the upcoming lineup for the digital series ​In Conversation, which focuses on an acclaimed director, ​and ​#Collaboration, which features two or more artists discussing their journey together on a recent project. ​New episodes are released every Wednesday, and all episodes can be viewed by clicking here.

The #Collaboration series will feature Jagged Little Pill's director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and star Elizabeth Stanley on May 13, Little Shop of Horrors director Michael Mayer and the off-Broadway revival's original stars Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle on May 27, and The Half-Life of Marie Curie's Gaye Taylor Upchurch and Lauren Gunderson on June 10.

In Conversation will feature director Desdemona Chang on May 20, Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz on June 3 and Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller on June 17.

Queering the Theater: A Special Pride Week Event will be available on June 24. Artistic leaders to be announced will discuss the joys and challenges of theatrically representing the LGBTQ+ community onstage.

