Beanie Feldstein on Her Sondheim Birthday Celebration Performance with Ben Platt: 'It Felt Like We Were Together'

In addition to tending to her Ozark obsession, planning elaborate costumes for themed Zoom trivia nights with friends and dusting off her autographed picture of Barbra Streisand (Babs heard all about Feldstein's Funny Girl-themed birthday party when she was three), Beanie Feldstein recently delivered a memorable performance while in quarantine. She was among the many stars to perform in Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. Feldstein performed "It Takes Two" from Into the Woods with her bestie Ben Platt. "Ben and I did Into the Woods in high school together in tenth grade. He was The Baker, and I was Little Red," she explained. "[Into the Woods is] such a meaningful piece to us. It was really special to see how even when we're in different places, we can somehow be together. We were in our own homes, but it felt like we were together." Enjoy the full interview below, and catch Feldstein and Platt's performance here around 32:54!