Odds & Ends: Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces New Charity Campaign & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Win Prizes & Help Immigrant Communities with #RaiseUp Campaign

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter on May 8 to announce the launch of the #RaiseUp campaign. Miranda, his family and friends have joined with Prizeo and Charitybuzz to create a collection of auctions and sweepstakes to benefit the Hispanic Federation in their efforts to raise essential funds for immigrant communities impacted by COVID-19. By donating as little as $10, fans can enter to win a private Zoom call with Miranda himself, an exclusive Hamilton merch and memorabilia package, two tickets to attend the first reopening performance of Hamilton and a $3,000 American Express gift card to cover airfare and hotel costs. Fans can also bid to win exciting prizes, like a virtual dance lesson from Miranda's parents or serenade by Christopher Jackson and his wife. Learn more here.

Here's Your Chance to Watch Tina's Adrienne Warren Perform

NBC will air its sixth annual Red Nose Day special on May 21 at 9PM ET. In addition to special appearances from celebs and Broadway alums like two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston and Steve Martin, Tina star Adrienne Warren is slated to perform. The question on everyone's minds: will she be in her bathtub? Tune in to find out, and be sure to donate to Red Nose Day, as its funds are split evenly between domestic and international programs for children in need.

Christopher Fitzgerald and Bill Irwin to Star in New Play In-Zoom

Theaters may be shut down due to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean theatermakers are! San Diego's Old Globe is scheduled to present the world premiere of In-Zoom, a 10-minute play written by Tony winner Bill Irwin on May 14 at 9:30PM ET. The two-hander will star Irwin and three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as two comic minds convening in a Zoom meeting as they discuss the coronavirus pandemic and our new reality. Viewers can tune in here for free and are encouraged to make a donation if they can to support the venue. A special preview performance will be streamed exclusively for Globe donors and subscribers on May 13 at 6:30PM ET and a recorded version will be available to stream on the Globe website through May 16.

Off-Broadway Company of Daddy Long Legs to Reunite

On May 21, the off-Broadway cast of Daddy Long Legs will reunite with members of the creative team for a special livestream for Ken Davenport's Producer’s Perspective Live. The virtual event will bring together stars Megan McGinnis and Adam Halpin​, scribe and director John Caird, songwriter Paul Gordon, producer Michael Jackowitz and producer Davenport​ and will spread awareness and raise money for The Actors Fund. Head here for more info.

Roundabout Announces New Virtual Initiative for Creative Youth

The Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a new endeavor entitled Roundabout Youth New Original Works (RYNOW), a space for high school students to collaborate, devise and share original works. Participants can submit video responses to theatrical prompts via Flipgrid and written responses via email to devise an original piece. The original work created will be shared during a virtual gathering of the participants on May 18 beginning at 4PM ET. Participants can submit responses to prompts on a rolling basis through May 15. The first prompt: What if a new planet was discovered and you were chosen to venture there? Those interested can register to participate here.