Quadruple Threat! Tina's Adrienne Warren, and Her Tiny Sax, Slays 'The Best' from Her Bathtub

by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 24, 2020
Adrienne Warren on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show"

Run up and down a staircase in high heels? No problem. Sing through a challenging Broadway score of iconic anthems? Done. Entertain thousands of viewers from your bathroom using golden vocals and a super tiny saxophone? Got it. It's no secret to theater fans that Adrienne Warren, the hard-working star of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, can do it all. On March 22, viewers of Broadway.com's webstream of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, in support of The Actors Fund, learned that Warren's stage presence is luminous in any venue—even from her bathtub! "This is my happy place. This is a place I spend a lot of time in when I'm doing Tina," Warren said as she lounged in her tub during her appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show. She then went on to give a full out performance of The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's powerhouse song, "The Best," complete with a sax solo you need to see to believe. Enjoy her wonderful rendition below, and donate to The Actors Fund here!

