The rumor was true! Idina Menzel and Ben Platt joined forces for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on May 10 to offer a shining, shimmering, splendid rendition of a Disney classic. The pair performed Alan Menken and Tim Rice's "A Whole New World" from the 1992 animated film. The New Amsterdam Theatre is home to the smash hit Broadway musical version of Aladdin. Watch the incredible performance below!