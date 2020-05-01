Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More Set to Sing Out For The Disney Family Sing-Along Volume 2

Mark your calendars, Disney fans! The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II is officially happening on May 10 at 7PM ET on ABC and you're not going to want to miss it. This announcement comes after a successful first Disney Family Singalong happened in April. Ryan Seacrest is set to return as host with all-new star-studded performances.

The starry roster includes Tony winners Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Anika Noni Rose and Heather Headley. Josh Gad, Merle Dandridge, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, Josh Strickland, Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and more will also sing out their favorite Disney tunes from their home. (Rumor has it that Menzel and Platt are going to duet "A Whole New World" from Aladdin!)

Animated characters will guide viewers to sing through numbers from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen and more. This event is sure to bring some much-needed Disney magic to everyone's home!