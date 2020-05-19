Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan & More Lend Their Golden Vocals for A Night of Covenant House Stars

We're going to have these performances on repeat! Last night's virtual concert event, A Night of Covenant House Stars, featured more than 50 incredible stars uniting in support of Covenant House, the international charity providing housing, food and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness, and the front-line staff working to keep them safe, during the COVID-19 crisis. The evening was hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors. McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Bobby Conte Thornton, West Side Story leading lady Shereen Pimentel, the original cast of BKLYN and the Broadway Inspirational Voices were among the many talents to raise their voices in song. From McDonald's moving rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to the Broadway Inspirational Voices' powerful take on the Dear Evan Hansen number "For Forever," enjoy the clips below!

The evening's host and Covenant House Board of Directors member Audra McDonald offers a heavenly take on "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." We spy Karen Olivo, Will Swenson, Eden Espinosa and more stage faves in this epic performance of “Heart Behind These Hands” from BKLYN: The Musical. Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton's readings are truly powerful. Fall in love with Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes and Bobby Conte Thornton's performance of "Your Song." What a treat to hear West Side Story's Shereen Pimentel sing "Somewhere." Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices always lift spirits, but this Dear Evan Hansen performance is truly amazing.