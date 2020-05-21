TV Fan-Favorite Smash Heading To Broadway as a New Musical

Smash: A New Musical is coming to Broadway, lead producers Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron announced today. Inspired by the popular NBC series of the same name, Smash: A New Musical reunites Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show and will provide the score. Bob Martin and Rick Elice will co-write the musical's book.

“I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway,” said Spielberg, who originally came up with the idea for the TV show and served as executive producer on the series. “Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage."

The stage musical is set to include many of show's well-known songs, including the Emmy- nominated “Let Me Be Your Star.” Telling the story of what it takes to mount the new fictitious musical Bombshell, Smash: A New Musical will depart liberally from the series. The characters Julia and Tom (played on television by Debra Messing and Christian Borle, respectively), as well as Ivy and Karen (played on the series by Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee, respectively) will still be central to the storyline. All other details are being kept under wraps.

"I'll be there with my 16-bars, I'm ready to audition," Smash TV star McPhee told Broadway.com in reaction to the news. "The fans are going to go wild—this makes me really happy. I'm thinking about the whole cast's reaction to this: they're going to be so excited. It's going to be the best opening night ever!"

This news follows the May 20 online event showcasing the 2015 Bombshell: In Concert benefit for The Actors Fund.

Development of Smash: A New Musical is underway. Further details to be announced at a later date.