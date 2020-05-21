Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Betsy Wolfe and Husband Adam Krauthamer Welcome Baby Girl

News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 21, 2020
Adam Krauthamer & Betsy Wolfe
(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Broadway starand former Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe has announced that she and her husband, musician Adam Krauthamer, have welcomed their first child. She posted the news on Instagram on May 20: "Meet Poppy, our beautiful baby girl and quarantine pal for life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meet Poppy, our beautiful baby girl and quarantine pal for life.

A post shared by Betsy Wolfe (@bwolfepack) on

Wolfe and Krauthamer met in 2014 while rehearsing for Bullets Over Broadway. They were married in 2018.

In addition to Bullets Over Broadway, Wolfe's list of Broadway credits includes Falsettos, Waitress, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture and 110 in the Shade. She has been seen off-Broadway in The Last Five Years and the debut staging of Everyday Rapture.

Krauthamer, a French horn player, has been heard in the orchestra pits of Frozen, The King and I, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Shrek The Musical. He is president of Local 802, the musicians union.

View Comments

Star Files

Betsy Wolfe

Articles Trending Now

  1. Show of Shows: Broadway.com Salutes the Tonys to Bring Theater Fans Together on Sunday, June 7
  2. Smash: A New Musical Is Heading To Broadway
  3. Shakespeare's Globe Faces Permanent Closure in London Without Emergency Funding
Back to Top
Newsletters