Betsy Wolfe and Husband Adam Krauthamer Welcome Baby Girl

Broadway starand former Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe has announced that she and her husband, musician Adam Krauthamer, have welcomed their first child. She posted the news on Instagram on May 20: "Meet Poppy, our beautiful baby girl and quarantine pal for life."

Wolfe and Krauthamer met in 2014 while rehearsing for Bullets Over Broadway. They were married in 2018.

In addition to Bullets Over Broadway, Wolfe's list of Broadway credits includes Falsettos, Waitress, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture and 110 in the Shade. She has been seen off-Broadway in The Last Five Years and the debut staging of Everyday Rapture.

Krauthamer, a French horn player, has been heard in the orchestra pits of Frozen, The King and I, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Shrek The Musical. He is president of Local 802, the musicians union.