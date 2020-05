As previously announced, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a 15-year retrospective of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale's hip-hop improv show that made its Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre last year, is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on June 5. A new trailer for the documentary has dropped, and it's got it all: conversations with Miranda, Christopher Jackson and many more original members of the group, samples of FLS' rhymes and more. Enjoy the trailer below!