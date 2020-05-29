Hello, Dolly!, Starring Four-Time Olivier Award Winner Imelda Staunton, Postponed in the West End

London audiences will have to wait for this parade to pass by. The previously announced production of Hello, Dolly! has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The revival, starring four-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton, had been scheduled for a 30-week run at the Adelphi Theatre beginning on August 11, 2020. New details and further information will be announced at a later date.

The London staging of Hello, Dolly! will reunite star Staunton with director Dominic Cooke. The pair most recently worked together on the National Theatre production of Follies. Staunton won Olivier Awards for her performances in Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy and A Chorus of Disapproval/The Corn Is Green. She earned an Emmy nomination for The Girl and an Oscar nod for Vera Drake. She will play Queen Elizabeth in the fifth and final season of Netflix's hit series The Crown.

“Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we aren’t able to stage the show this summer, we are completely committed to Hello, Dolly! Dominic Cooke’s new production is set to have a cast of 34 and an orchestra of 18 musicians. This, coupled with Rae Smith’s stunning new designs, means we do not want to compromise the length of run, so postponing until the time is right and schedules permit is the best option, but plans are already underway for the new season which we will announce as soon as we can," producers Michael Harrison and David Ian said in a statement. "Dolly will most certainly be back where she belongs.”

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Herman’s timeless score includes "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Elegance," "It Only Takes a Moment" and the title number, "Hello, Dolly!"