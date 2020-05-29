Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium Postponed to Summer 2021

The previously announced return of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-week limited engagement had been scheduled to run from July 2 through through September 6 with an official opening night set for July 16. Performances will now begin on July 1, 2021 and run through September 5. Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan will still reprise their turns as Joseph and Pharaoh, respectively.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There's One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."

"We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find a safe route to provide access both backstage and front of house," Lloyd Webber said in a statement. "I am delighted that Joseph will be back on the London Palladium stage next summer.”

Additional casting for the remount will be announced at a later date.