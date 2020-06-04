Black Broadway Performers Offer Love Letter to NYC with 'Dream Like New York' Music Video

Between the COVID-19 crisis keeping the lights of Broadway off as well as the charged discussion of racism in the theater community, times have felt particularly hard. Nevertheless, some Black performers have banded together while showing off their moves in some of New York City's most famous spots. The end product is a moving music video conceived and directed by Broadway alum Tavia Riveé. “It started out as a love letter to NY, to Broadway, and the heartache we face as artists as we desperately seek a space for expression in this difficult season of seclusion,” Riveé shared on her Instagram page. “But as we stand in the center of a revolution, it is not lost on me that I was able to create this piece solely utilizing the same black bodies our industry doesn’t always appreciate.” Set to Tyrone Wells’ uplifting “Dream Like New York,” the video features performances by Broadway dancers Justin S. Bryant, Karissa Harris, Olivier Medus, Diana Vaden and Ricardo Zayas. Enjoy the full video below!