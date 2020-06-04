See Constantine Maroulis & More Rock of Ages Alums Sing 'Live Your Life' for Nick Cordero

As previously reported, Tony nominee Nick Cordero has been in the hospital fighting COVID-19. He reportedly woke up from his coma on May 12, but he is still facing challenges on the road to recovery. His wife Amanda Kloots has channeled her positivity into encouraging people to dance to Cordero's single "Live Your Life" at 3PM PT and 6PM ET every day. Cordero played Dennis on Broadway and in the first national tour of Rock of Ages. Now members of the Rock of Ages family, including Constantine Maroulis, MiG Ayesa, Sean Jenness, Patrick Lewallen and Michael Zygo, have joined forces to rock out for him. Watch the tribute below!