65th Annual Drama Desk Awards Ceremony Rescheduled for June 13

After being postponed, the 65th annual Drama Desk Awards have been rescheduled for June 13 at 7:30PM ET. The winners will be announced during a special digital presentation of Spectrum News NY1’s On Stage. The awards special also will stream on DramaDeskAwards.com.

The telecast, which was pre-recorded prior to its original May 31 air date, was originally set to take place at Town Hall in New York City and then moved to television and streaming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and postponed from its original air date as Black Lives Matter protests began in New York City and around the globe.

As previously reported, this year’s awards will be presented in honor William Wolf, former Drama Desk president and longtime film and theater critic, who died last month of complications related to the novel coronavirus. Check out the full list of nominees here.

The Drama Desk Awards, which honor the best in Broadway, off and off-off-Broadway theater, have been awarded since 1955. The awards are voted on by journalists who cover New York theater throughout the season.