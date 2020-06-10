Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Virtual Summer Concert Series

This summer concert series is certainly heating up! As previously reported, Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway concert series, which first began in Provincetown at the Art House in 2011, is debuting as a weekly virtual series entitled the Seth Concert Series; Tony winner Kelli O'Hara kicked things off on May 31. Hosted by SiriusXM On Broadway personality and Stars in the House co-host Rudetsky, Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga and Melissa Errico have joined the lineup.

As previously announced, Little Shop of Horrors star Jeremy Jordan and Tony winner Jessie Mueller will headline on June 14 and June 21, respectively. Salonga will sing out on June 28 at 9AM ET. Errico is scheduled to perform on July 5 at 8PM ET, while McDonald is set for July 12 at 8PM ET.

With the exception of Salonga's concert slot, each weekly show will premiere on Sunday nights at 8PM ET with a second showing Mondays at 3PM ET for viewers in other time zones. Tickets can be purchased here.

McDonald last appeared on Broadway alongside Michael Shannon in Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. She is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Ragtime, Master Class and Carousel.

Salonga garnered a Tony Award for her turn as Kim in the original Broadway production of Miss Saigon. In addition to her most recent turn as Erzulie in Once On This Island, her Broadway credits include Allegiance, Les Misérables and Flower Drum Song.

Errico earned a 2003 Tony nomination for Amour and has also starred on Broadway in My Fair Lady, Dracula and White Christmas.