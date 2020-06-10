Michael James Scott, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Daniel J. Watts and Ato Blankson-Wood Discuss a Global 'Awakening' to Racism

With global protests calling for justice and racial equality occurring on a daily basis, Black Broadway artists are using their voices to promote change. In an effort to keep the conversation growing, Broadway.com invited Aladdin star Michael James Scott to moderate a roundtable discussion on Broadway.com's #LiveatFive with actors Asmeret Ghebremichael, Daniel J. Watts and Ato Blankson-Wood.

Watts, who plays Ike Turner in Tina, says the first step in creating racial equality is education. "Go read a book, go read several books. This fight didn't start today, and it's not gonna finish today," he said. "As much as there is a sense of urgency, there's no rush. Take time to really know what your ministry is, to know your lane. Just sit for a second and learn."

IN CHARACTER: (left to right) Michael James Scott in "Aladdin," Asmeret Ghebremichael in "Dreamgirls," Ato Blankson-Wood in "Slave Play," Daniel J. Watts in "Tina" (Photos: by Deen van Meer, Brinkhoff, Joan Marcus and Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Ghebremichael, who was most recently seen in the West End production of Dreamgirls, used this time as an opportunity to share her own experiences by writing an op-ed titled "I’m tired of being the token Black friend." for Broadway News. "At first I was overcome by anxiety and stress thinking if anyone would care about what I have to say," she said about penning the piece. "When more people started to speak out, I realized that there is solidarity in telling your truth. I hope it causes awareness and awakening and actual change. This is more than just something happening to me and not liking it. I have been looking at myself, and I invite you to do the same."

"While my grief has subsided a little bit, it has become a motivator and a fuel," Blankson-Wood, who was seen on Broadway this season in Slave Play, said. "I think what's incredible about this moment is that we don't have anywhere else to look, so what are you going to do? You have to be willful in your refusal to do something about this right now. If you are choosing not do something, that takes effort."

One thing that Blankson-Wood is doing is helping launch the upcoming three-day forum Broadway for Black Lives Matter Again created by the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which was co-founded by Tina star Adrienne Warren. "There are protests and riots happening and I want to feel like I'm being active in this moment but for me personally, I did not feel like marching and protesting in the streets was my ministry. I was asked by by the president of Broadway Advocacy Coalition if I want to be involved in planning this event and it was obvious," he said. "For me, it's about people. It's about connecting people and having conversations. I like creating a space for listening between Black and white members of our community. Day one is just for Black folks to get together and talk. I'm really excited, especially for day one because it's chance for us all to stand in our own power."

"I'm equally activated as I am exhausted," Watts said. "You know, this is not news. Ahmaud Arbery died the same way Trayvon [Martin] died. George [Floyd] died the exact same way Eric Garner did, they had the exact same final words. What about this, 'I can't breathe' is different than that, 'I can't breathe'? I'm activated but repeating the same things I was saying in 2014 and 2016 and 2017. These are the same conversations decade after decade, hence the exhaustion, but the change has to happen, hence the activation. The baton has been passed to us now and we must use it."

Watch the full roundtable discussion below to hear more about how the group thinks Broadway can learn and grow.