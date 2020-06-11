How to Audition for Laura Benanti's Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 on HBO Max

Calling all students! As previously announced, Laura Benanti's #SunshineSongs hashtag has resulted in a collaboration with HBO Max. The Tony winner and the streaming platform will produce Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, a scripted musical special that will feature students from across the country. The event will explore the themes of classic teen movies through the lens of a world turned upside down by the global pandemic. The cast will be composed of student actors, who will play high school seniors. On June 10, Benanti put out the call on social media for students between the ages of 15 and 19.

"I see you marching. I see you holding yourselves and others accountable. I see you putting in the work," Benanti said. "That is the story we want to tell, and we need you to tell it."

Those interested in auditioning for the special must do so by June 15. Head here to get all of the details. Break a leg!