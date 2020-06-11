Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos & More to Appear on National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special

Though the safety guidelines prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will prevent the National Puerto Rican Day Parade from marching up Fifth Avenue, there will still be a celebration on June 14. ABC will present a 90-minute TV special, hosted by WABC-TV anchors Joe Torres and David Novarro along with The View's Sunny Hostin, beginning at 12PM ET. Three Hamilton alums: Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, star of the upcoming In the Heights movie, and Ariana DeBose, who will appear in the new West Side Story film, are among the stars set for the TV special.

Rosie Perez, Esai Morales, Gilberto Santa Rosa, La India, Victor Manuelle, Ivonne Coll, Pedro Capo and Kany García are also among the guests confirmed.

In addition to upholding its longstanding tradition of the largest celebration in America that recognizes Puerto Rican culture and history, this year's event will also demonstrate the Puerto Rican community's solidarity with Black people around the world. There will be a showcase of the traditional dance of Bomba, an Afro-Puerto Rican tradition of music and dance that represents resistance, survival, celebration and healing.

The celebration will also recognize winners of the NPRDP scholarship program and serve as a fundraiser for the scholarship fund. For four consecutive years, the NPRDP has awarded $200,000 to 100 exceptional high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors of Puerto Rican descent.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade Celebration will be streamed on ABC's website as well as on the station's free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.