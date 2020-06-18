Cast of Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof to Reunite for Performance

Cast members of the Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof will reunite to sing numbers from the hit musical and answer questions from the audience on June 23 at 7PM ET. Head here to register for the event, which is presented by UJA Federation of New York.

The cast members set to appear include Joanne Borts, Lisa Fishman, Kirk Geritano, Abby Goldfarb, Samantha Hahn, Stephanie Lynn Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquell Nobile, Bruce Sabath, Kayleen Seidl, Drew Seigla, James Monroe Števko and Bobby Underwood. Broadway alum Kelly McCormick will moderate the evening.

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's celebrated off-Broadway staging of Fiddler on the Roof played its final performance on January 5. Joel Grey directed the Yiddish-language revival featuring English and Russian supertitles, which started at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on July 4, 2018 and transferred to Stage 42 on February 11, 2019.

This production of Fiddler on the Roof was honored with numerous awards, including the Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, with Skybell winning the Lucille Lortel Award as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.