Hadestown Leads Winners of 2019 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Winners are here for the 69th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the best theater on, off- and off-off-Broadway in the 2018-2019 season. Leading the slate of winners is Hadestown with six awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. Other top prizes went to Girl from the North Country as Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, The Ferryman as Outstanding New Broadway Play and White Noise as Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The prize for Outstanding Revival of a Musical went to the Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof, with the award for Outstanding Revival of a Play going to All My Sons.



The Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet and theater publications in America and abroad. Winners will be honored at a gala awards dinner set for May 23 at Sardi's Restaurant. Jenn Colella, Tina Fey, Montego Glover, Hamish Linklater, Lindsay Mendez and Lily Rabe will co-host.



Special Notes:

This season's production of The Boys in the Band was not eligible for Outer Critics Circle Awards because the production did not accommodate nominators due to limited ticket availability and the limited run of the show.

was not eligible for Outer Critics Circle Awards because the production did not accommodate nominators due to limited ticket availability and the limited run of the show. Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song was considered by the Outer Critics Circle for its off-Broadway run during the 2017-2018 season, and only new elements were considered for its Broadway transfer.

was considered by the Outer Critics Circle for its off-Broadway run during the 2017-2018 season, and only new elements were considered for its Broadway transfer. Per the petitioning of its producers, the Broadway production of Hadestown was considered in all musical-related categories due to substantial changes to its book, score and production from its off-Broadway premiere.

A full list of winners can be found below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.



OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY

*The Ferryman

Ink

Network

To Kill a Mockingbird

What the Constitution Means to Me



OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL

Be More Chill

*Hadestown

Head Over Heels

The Prom

Tootsie



OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Fairview

The House That Will Not Stand

Lewiston/Clarkston

The Light

*White Noise



OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

The Beast in the Jungle

Black Light

*Girl from the North Country

The Hello Girls

Midnight at the Never Get



OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

*Robert Horn, Tootsie

Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country

Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, The Hello Girls

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Jeff Whitty and James Magruder, Head Over Heels



OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Peter Mills, The Hello Girls

*Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

David Yazbek, Tootsie



OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

*All My Sons

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Juno and the Paycock

Our Lady of 121st Street

The Waverly Gallery



OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Carmen Jones

*Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

Smokey Joe's Cafe



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY

McKinley Belcher III, The Light

*Bryan Cranston, Network

Daveed Diggs, White Noise

Bill Irwin, On Beckett

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Glenn Close, Mother of the Maid

Edie Falco, The True

Glenda Jackson, King Lear

Mandi Masden, The Light

*Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Reeve Carney, Hadestown

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

*Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

*Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones

Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Bertie Carvel, Ink

John Clay III, Choir Boy

Hugh Dancy, Apologia

John Procaccino, Downstairs

*Benjamin Walker, All My Sons



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Joan Allen, The Waverly Gallery

Stephanie Berry, Sugar in Our Wounds

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Harriett D. Foy, The House That Will Not Stand

*Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

John Behlmann, Tootsie

*André De Shields, Hadestown

Reg Rogers, Tootsie

George Salazar, Be More Chill

Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud



OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

*Amber Gray, Hadestown

Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice

Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!



OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE

*Mike Birbiglia, The New One

Maddie Corman, Accidentally Brave

Jake Gyllenhaal, A Life

Carey Mulligan, Girls & Boys

Renée Taylor, My Life on a Diet



OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY

Rupert Goold, Ink

*Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Jack O'Brien, All My Sons

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Logan Vaughn, The Light



OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL

*Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!

Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Cara Reichel, The Hello Girls



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER

*Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Christopher Gattelli, The Cher Show

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neumann, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud



OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Beowulf Boritt, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

*David Korins, Beetlejuice



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

*Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Arianne Phillips, Head Over Heels



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN (Play or Musical)

Neil Austin, Ink

Stacey Derosier, Lewiston/Clarkston

*Bradley King, Hadestown

Jason Lyons, Sugar in Our Wounds

Peter Mumford, King Kong



OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN (Play or Musical)

*Peter England, King Kong

Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill

Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Jeff Sugg, All My Sons

Tal Yarden, Network



OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN (Play or Musical)

John Gromada, All My Sons

*Peter Hylenski, King Kong

Drew Levy, Oklahoma!

Eric Sleichim, Network

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown



OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country

Joseph Joubert, Carmen Jones

*Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud



JOHN GASSNER AWARD

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Jeremy O. Harris, Slave Play

*Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, The Lifespan of a Fact

Donja R. Love, Sugar in Our Wounds

Ming Peiffer, Usual Girls

Charly Evon Simpson, Behind the Sheet



SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

The puppetry team that created and operates the title character in King Kong, recognizing the artistry and technical achievement that brings a 2,000-pound gorilla to life:

puppet designer and builder Sonny Tilders and the Creature Technology Company

scenic designer Peter England, who collaborated on the aesthetics of the puppet

aerial and movement director Gavin Robins

the members of the King's Company, who move Kong onstage: Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Jōvan Dansberry, Casey Garvin, Gabriel Hyman, Marty Lawson, Roberto Olvera, Khadija Tariyan, Lauren Yalango-Grant, David Yijae, Christopher Hampton Grant, Jena VanEslander, Scott Webber, Warren Yang, James Retter Duncan, Jonathan MacMillan and Leigh-Ann Vizer.

Kong's voodoo operators, who control his facial expressions: Jon Hoche, Danny Miller and Jacob Williams

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director)

in recognition of 50 years of producing new musicals, as well as classics from the past