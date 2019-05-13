Hadestown Leads Winners of 2019 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Winners are here for the 69th annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the best theater on, off- and off-off-Broadway in the 2018-2019 season. Leading the slate of winners is Hadestown with six awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. Other top prizes went to Girl from the North Country as Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, The Ferryman as Outstanding New Broadway Play and White Noise as Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play. The prize for Outstanding Revival of a Musical went to the Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof, with the award for Outstanding Revival of a Play going to All My Sons.
The Outer Critics Circle is an association of members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet and theater publications in America and abroad. Winners will be honored at a gala awards dinner set for May 23 at Sardi's Restaurant. Jenn Colella, Tina Fey, Montego Glover, Hamish Linklater, Lindsay Mendez and Lily Rabe will co-host.
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY PLAY
*The Ferryman
Ink
Network
To Kill a Mockingbird
What the Constitution Means to Me
OUTSTANDING NEW BROADWAY MUSICAL
Be More Chill
*Hadestown
Head Over Heels
The Prom
Tootsie
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY PLAY
Fairview
The House That Will Not Stand
Lewiston/Clarkston
The Light
*White Noise
OUTSTANDING NEW OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL
The Beast in the Jungle
Black Light
*Girl from the North Country
The Hello Girls
Midnight at the Never Get
OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
*Robert Horn, Tootsie
Conor McPherson, Girl from the North Country
Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, The Hello Girls
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Jeff Whitty and James Magruder, Head Over Heels
OUTSTANDING NEW SCORE (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Peter Mills, The Hello Girls
*Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
David Yazbek, Tootsie
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
*All My Sons
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Juno and the Paycock
Our Lady of 121st Street
The Waverly Gallery
OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Carmen Jones
*Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Smokey Joe's Cafe
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY
McKinley Belcher III, The Light
*Bryan Cranston, Network
Daveed Diggs, White Noise
Bill Irwin, On Beckett
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Glenn Close, Mother of the Maid
Edie Falco, The True
Glenda Jackson, King Lear
Mandi Masden, The Light
*Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Reeve Carney, Hadestown
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
*Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
*Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Mare Winningham, Girl from the North Country
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Bertie Carvel, Ink
John Clay III, Choir Boy
Hugh Dancy, Apologia
John Procaccino, Downstairs
*Benjamin Walker, All My Sons
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Joan Allen, The Waverly Gallery
Stephanie Berry, Sugar in Our Wounds
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Harriett D. Foy, The House That Will Not Stand
*Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
John Behlmann, Tootsie
*André De Shields, Hadestown
Reg Rogers, Tootsie
George Salazar, Be More Chill
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud
OUTSTANDING FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
*Amber Gray, Hadestown
Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice
Bonnie Milligan, Head Over Heels
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
OUTSTANDING SOLO PERFORMANCE
*Mike Birbiglia, The New One
Maddie Corman, Accidentally Brave
Jake Gyllenhaal, A Life
Carey Mulligan, Girls & Boys
Renée Taylor, My Life on a Diet
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A PLAY
Rupert Goold, Ink
*Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Jack O'Brien, All My Sons
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Logan Vaughn, The Light
OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR OF A MUSICAL
*Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Oklahoma!
Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Cara Reichel, The Hello Girls
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHER
*Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Christopher Gattelli, The Cher Show
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud
OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Beowulf Boritt, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
*David Korins, Beetlejuice
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
*Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Arianne Phillips, Head Over Heels
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN (Play or Musical)
Neil Austin, Ink
Stacey Derosier, Lewiston/Clarkston
*Bradley King, Hadestown
Jason Lyons, Sugar in Our Wounds
Peter Mumford, King Kong
OUTSTANDING PROJECTION DESIGN (Play or Musical)
*Peter England, King Kong
Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill
Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Jeff Sugg, All My Sons
Tal Yarden, Network
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN (Play or Musical)
John Gromada, All My Sons
*Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Drew Levy, Oklahoma!
Eric Sleichim, Network
Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
OUTSTANDING ORCHESTRATIONS
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country
Joseph Joubert, Carmen Jones
*Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud
JOHN GASSNER AWARD
(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)
Jeremy O. Harris, Slave Play
*Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, The Lifespan of a Fact
Donja R. Love, Sugar in Our Wounds
Ming Peiffer, Usual Girls
Charly Evon Simpson, Behind the Sheet
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
The puppetry team that created and operates the title character in King Kong, recognizing the artistry and technical achievement that brings a 2,000-pound gorilla to life:
The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director)
Productions with Multiple Wins
Hadestown—6
All My Sons—2
The Cher Show—2
The Ferryman—2
King Kong—2 (plus a special award)
Tootsie—2
