See Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff & More Create Movie Magic in the Trailer for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Theater fans just got another great reason to get Disney+!. On June 26, the streaming service will release the docuseries Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, which explores the creation of Frozen's sequel. The series follows director/writer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, stars Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood and the artists and technicians of Disney Animation. Check out the trailer below!