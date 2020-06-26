Sponsored
Hairspray Revival, Starring Michael Ball, Postponed to Spring 2021 at the London Coliseum

London
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 26, 2020
Michael Ball
(Photo provided by Storyhouse PR)

The previously announced revival of Hairspray has been moved to spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally set to begin performances on April 23, and then postponed to fall, the West End production will now begin on April 22, 2021 at the London Coliseum.

As previously announced, original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell will reunite for the revival, which is headlined by Michael Ball reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Edna Turnblad. Ball will be joined by Lizzie Bea in the starring role of Tracy along with comedian Paul Merton as Wilbur. The cast will also include Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

“Just like Edna’s famous roll-on foundation garments, it's been a struggle but it's finally going on, and I couldn’t be more thrilled," Ball said in a statement. "Hairspray is the perfect show to help the West End rediscover its joy, energy, talent and relevance. Nothing says 'we made it through' better than sitting in a theater, watching a community facing the huge social issues of their day and conquer them with the help of family, friends, commitment and love….oh and some brilliant songs, spectacular dance routines and huge belly laughs. It’s just the antidote we need. See you there.”

Additional casting to be announced.

