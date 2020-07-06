Sponsored
Watch the July Episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, Featuring LaChanze & More

by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 6, 2020
Tamsen Fadal and Austin Scott

The latest episode of the monthly series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is here! Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, and powered by Broadway.com, the July episode focuses on activism and entertainment and explores protests, the pandemic and keeping the magic of theater alive in these turbulent times. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally-syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station!

Featured this month:

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the full episode below!

 
