See Girl From the North Country's Jeannette Bayardelle's Take on Sunday in the Park with George

Girl From the North Country's Jeannette Bayardelle took over Bernadette Peters' Instagram account on July 6, and she also took on one of Peters' most famous roles: Dot in Sunday in the Park with George. Bayardelle, who has also been seen on Broadway in The Color Purple and Hair, posted a video of herself performing "Sunday in the Park with George"—complete with parasol. "There aren’t many roles on Broadway for black leads. And because of this, throughout my career I realized it was important to create my own platform," she wrote with the post in which she highlighted Broadway Shorts, a platform for performers to share cinematic interpretations of Broadway scenes. "Thank you Bernadette Peters for inspiring me in this performance." Thank you, Jeannette Bayardelle, for sharing this amazing take! Enjoy it below.