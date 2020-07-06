See Girl From the North Country's Jeannette Bayardelle's Take on Sunday in the Park with George

Girl From the North Country's Jeannette Bayardelle took over Bernadette Peters' Instagram account on July 6, and she also took on one of Peters' most famous roles: Dot in Sunday in the Park with George. Bayardelle, who has also been seen on Broadway in The Color Purple and Hair, posted a video of herself performing "Sunday in the Park with George"—complete with parasol. "There aren’t many roles on Broadway for black leads. And because of this, throughout my career I realized it was important to create my own platform," she wrote with the post in which she highlighted Broadway Shorts, a platform for performers to share cinematic interpretations of Broadway scenes. "Thank you Bernadette Peters for inspiring me in this performance." Thank you, Jeannette Bayardelle, for sharing this amazing take! Enjoy it below.
Hello my name is Jeannette Bayardelle (@jbayardelle) and I am thankful to @officialbernadettepeters for sharing her platform with me today. We are living in a time where America is finally looking in the mirror and its reflection of systemic racism is not going unnoticed. Although the conversation about racism and injustice can get uncomfortable for many, it’s the key to freedom for the oppressed. None of us are free unless all of us are free. Today I would love for you to get to know me. Being a black woman on Broadway has presented many challenges. I have been fortunate to be a leading lady in three Broadway shows, The Color Purple, Hair and currently Girl From The North Country. I am fully aware that I am in a very small percentage of black women who have this opportunity. There aren’t many roles on Broadway for black leads. And because of this, throughout my career I realized it was important to create my own platform. I wrote a musical, SHIDA @shidathemusical, a web series, I Take Thee Zoe @itaketheezoe, and a series I named Broadway Shorts. @broadwayshorts are cinematic interpretations of Broadway Scenes. Sunday in The Park With George was the very first @broadwayshorts video I shot. Thank you Bernadette Peters for inspiring me in this performance. #passthemicbroadway