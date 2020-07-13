In the Heights Documentary, Kelli O'Hara in The King and I & More to Air on PBS This Summer

Good news for theater lovers stuck at home this summer! In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PBS has announced the lineup for its new summer Great Performances series, Broadway at Home. The 2016 revival of She Loves Me, which starred Laura Benanti, Gavin Creel, Jane Krakowski and Zachary Levi, will kick things off on July 24. Check here for local listings and air times.

Kevin Kline won his third Tony Award for his performance in the 2017 Broadway revival of Present Laughter; fans can experience it on July 31. The production was directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and also starred Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen and Cobie Smulders.

Excited for the We Are Freestyle Love Supreme documentary to come out on July 17? Get a peek at Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Tony-winning musical In the Heights and its road to Broadway in the doc In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams on August 7.

Though Shakespeare in the Park has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus, theater lovers can get a taste of it with last year's incredible production of Much Ado About Nothing on August 14. Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman starred in Kenny Leon's production.

On August 21, viewers can experience both Kelli O'Hara and Ruthie Ann Miles' Tony-winning turns in Bartlett Sher's revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. Though this filmed version was taped in the West End, O'Hara and Miles, as well as leading man Ken Watanabe, reprise the roles they played at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City.

Can't get enough? Shakespeare's Macbeth, starring Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood, Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, Ann, starring Holland Taylor and the acclaimed off-Broadway production about Gloria Steinem, Gloria: A Life are all available to stream.