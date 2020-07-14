Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert Raises $252,575 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

On July 10, fans were able to watch Broadway legend Bernadette Peters in a never-before-seen-online concert to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert, raised $252,575 for the organization. The proceeds will be donated to those whose needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis and to organizations working toward social justice and anti-racism.

The concert, which was filmed in 2009 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, featured an appearance from Mary Tyler Moore, who co-founded the annual pet adoption event Broadway Barks with Peters. The evening included performances of numbers from shows including Carousel, Company, Follies, Gypsy, Into the Woods, The King and I, Merrily We Roll Along, The Most Happy Fella, Shenandoah, South Pacific, Sunday in the Park with George and Sweeney Todd. In addition, Michael Urie, whose presentation of Buyer & Cellar on Broadway.com raised over $200,000 for BC/EFA, joined Peters for a conversation about the concert and her career.

For those who missed the livestream (or for those who want to watch it again and again), it is available to view here until 8PM ET on July 14. “I wanted to do something for my fellow performers, and realized this concert would be the perfect opportunity,” Peters told Urie during the show. “It was such a joyful night, and it’s great to have something like this out there in the world right now."

Peters received Tony Awards for her performances in Song and Dance and Annie Get Your Gun as well as an Isabelle Stevenson Award honor for her humanitarian work with Broadway Barks. As previously reported, Broadway Barks is bringing its lineup of adoptable dogs and cats online, with an all-star livestream on Broadway.com, hosted by co-founder Peters, on July 16. The 22nd annual event is produced by BC/EFA and Broadway.com.