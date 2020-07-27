Sponsored
Jelani Alladin & Christiani Pitts Ooze Class in Performance of 'The Lady Is a Tramp'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 27, 2020
While the rest of the world spends quarantine in sweatpants, Broadway stars Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts got glam for a performance on July 26. The duo, along with dancer Richard Riaz Yoder, music director and drummer Bryan Carter and bassist Russell Hall, celebrated the centenary of the Broadway debut of the first professional collaboration by legendary music duo Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. "We wanted to share with the world a moment of Black joy filled with Black excellence and class," Alladin said on CBS Sunday Morning. Watch their take on the classic number below!

