Billy Porter Reacts to 2020 Emmy Nom for Pose and Explains How Billie Eilish Inspired a Red Carpet Look

"It's a really interesting journey. I'm very grateful to be nominated again," newly minted 2020 Emmy nominee Billy Porter said on an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Pose is truly a show where art meets activism for me, so I'm thrilled." He won the award last year and is slated to direct an episode for the FX show's third season when production resumes. The Tony winner also discussed his work with Be An Arts Hero, a grass roots campaign composed of arts and culture workers, unions and institutions pushing the Senate to allocate relief to the arts and culture sector of the economy.

Billy Porter at the 2020 Grammy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

In addition to his Broadway career, singing and television careers, Porter noted Billie Eilish was the inspiration behind the GIF-worthy mechanical hat he wore to the Grammy Awards. "She was in front of me at another award show, and she was wearing this veil of a Gucci situation," he said. "I said, 'Oh, that's cute! That's fun, but I would never cover my face.' My stylist at the time said, 'Well, what if we could open and close it?' That's how it came about." As always, hats off to Billy Porter! Watch the interview below.