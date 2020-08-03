Odds & Ends: Arielle Jacobs to Offer Virtual Sneak Peek at Between the Lines & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

New York Theatre Barn Shares Virtual Events for August

New York Theatre Barn is set to host weekly livestreams of its New Works Series each Wednesday evening at 7PM ET this August. Available on the organization's YouTube channel, each 45-minute installment includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with their creative team members with 50 percent of donations benefiting a different charity each week. On August 5, Arielle Jacobs and Jason Gotay will perform from Between the Lines, the new musical based on the acclaimed novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer. The show's off-Broadway run has been postponed to spring 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Other offerings include My Little Barbizon on August 5, Songs for Slutty Girls and Tyrants on August 12 and Clicquot and Sean’s Story: Part One|The Awakening on August 19. For more info, head here.

Watch Hadley Fraser Perform A Song for Our Time Winner

In an effort to raise awareness and donations for the charity Acting for Others in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization executed a search for an original "song for our times." With nearly 300 submissions from across six continents, Amir Shoenfeld and Caitlyn Burt's "Looking At the Moon" has been selected as the winner. Broadway and West End alum Hadley Fraser performs it below. Watch the video and donate here.

Broadway's Patti Karr Dies at 88

Patti Karr, who had over 20 Broadway credits throughout her career, died on July 11 from natural causes at the age of 88. She made her Broadway debut in 1953 in the dance ensemble of Maggie. Her numerous Broadway credits included Carnival in Flanders, Pipe Dream, Bells Are Ringing, The Body Beautiful, Redhead, Once Upon a Mattress, Bye Bye Birdie, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Pippin, Lysistrata, The Rink, My Fair Lady and more. She understudied stars like Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera and Carol Burnett. Memorial donations may be made to the North Shore Animal League.

Filmmaker Alan Parker Dies at 76

Alan Parker, who directed Fame and Evita, died in London at the age of 76 on July 31. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he had been suffering from "a lengthy illness." In addition to his many directing credits, Parker penned the screenplays for Evita, Angela's Ashes, Bugsy Malone and more. He garnered two Oscar nominations: one in 1979 for directing Midnight Express, and one in 1989 for directing Mississippi Burning. He is survived by his second wife Lisa Moran-Parker, his children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Henry and Nathan and seven grandchildren.

Former Phantoms Earl Carpenter & John Owen-Jones Join Forces

Phantom of the Opera and Les Miz alums Earl Carpenter and John Owen-Jones are teaming up to bring theater to audiences in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. They have developed a new production entitled Voices of the West End that will be presented at outdoor venues across the United Kingdom beginning on September 4 at Broadlands Park. Separate picnic plots will be marked out for families to enjoy the show while maintaining a safe distance from one another. They will be joined onstage by Kerry Ellis and Katie Hall. Learn more about tickets and venues here.

New Dates Announced for BC/EFA Virtual 5K

Get moving for this great cause! As previously announced, runners, walkers, bikers, dancers, twirlers and strong movers across the country are invited to join the first Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Virtual 5K and support BC/EFA and its COVID-19 emergency efforts. This 5K can be completed anywhere that is safe for coronavirus guidelines: on socially distanced streets and trails, in backyards or even in the comfort of home. Anyone venturing outdoors is encouraged to wear protective face masks, remain at least six feet apart from others and follow all local health and safety directives. Participants can run, walk, hike, bike, leap or jeté to reach 5K during the weekend of August 22-23. While there is no fee to register, each participant has a suggested minimum fundraising goal of $250. Interested in signing up? Head here.