Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Nicolette Robinson, Matt Doyle & the Cast of Brooklynite's Tribute to Nick Cordero

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 6, 2020

The cast of Brooklynite, the superhero musical with a high-flying score that played off-Broadway in 2015, reunited for a special virtual performance. Nicolette Robinson, Matt Doyle, Alex Boniello, Andrew Call, Gerard Canonico, Max Chernin, Manik Choksi, Carla Duren, Ann Harada, John-Michael Lyles, Grace McLean, Tom Alan Robbins and Remy Zaken joined forces from the comfort of home to perform a touching tribute to their fellow Brooklynite cast member Nick Cordero, who passed away on July 5 from complications resulting from COVID-19. The group takes on a powerful version of "Rescue Waltz." Check it out below!

View Comments

Star Files

Alex Boniello

Gerard Canonico

Nick Cordero

Matt Doyle

Nicolette Robinson
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Nicolette Robinson, Matt Doyle & the Cast of Brooklynite's Tribute to Nick Cordero
  2. Live-Action Mulan Film Will Arrive on Disney+ September 4
  3. Playwright Nambi E. Kelley to Pen Phenomenal Woman: Maya Angelou
Back to Top
Newsletters