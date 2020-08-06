Watch Nicolette Robinson, Matt Doyle & the Cast of Brooklynite's Tribute to Nick Cordero

The cast of Brooklynite, the superhero musical with a high-flying score that played off-Broadway in 2015, reunited for a special virtual performance. Nicolette Robinson, Matt Doyle, Alex Boniello, Andrew Call, Gerard Canonico, Max Chernin, Manik Choksi, Carla Duren, Ann Harada, John-Michael Lyles, Grace McLean, Tom Alan Robbins and Remy Zaken joined forces from the comfort of home to perform a touching tribute to their fellow Brooklynite cast member Nick Cordero, who passed away on July 5 from complications resulting from COVID-19. The group takes on a powerful version of "Rescue Waltz." Check it out below!