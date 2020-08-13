Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform the Title Track of Her TV Series Little Voice

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 13, 2020

Theater fans know Sara Bareilles does it all: she has appeared on Broadway and in the West End in her Tony-nommed musical Waitress, co-hosted the Tony Awards and landed a role in Tina Fey's new comedy series Girls5eva. Now her own show Little Voice has arrived. Bareiiles spoke about the Apple TV+ series, which features original music and explores the journey of finding your voice in your early 20s, on The Late Late Show with James Corden on August 12. She also offered a performance of the show's title song. Watch her performance of "Little Voice" below!

Sara Bareilles
View Comments

Star Files

Sara Bareilles

Articles Trending Now

  1. Diana Musical to Hit Netflix Before Broadway Return, Marking Musical First for Streaming Giant
  2. Two-Time Tony Winner Jonathan Pryce Tapped for The Crown
  3. Watch Sara Bareilles Perform the Title Track of Her TV Series Little Voice
Back to Top
Newsletters