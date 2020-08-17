Emma Kingston & Waylon Jacobs to Star in The Last Five Years at the Minack Theatre

Another production of The Last Five Years will take place across the pond this fall. Jason Robert Brown's fan favorite musical will run from September 15 through September 19 at the Minack Theatre in Cornwall.

Directed by Omar F. Okai, The Last Five Years will star Emma Kingston as Cathy and Waylon Jacobs as Jamie. Kingston was playing Luisa in Zorro at the Hope Mill Theatre at the time that theaters were shut down as a result of the COVID-19 crisis; her stage credits also include In the Heights, Evita, Les Misérables and more. Jacobs' stage credits include Hamilton, Memphis, We Will Rock You, Ragtime, The Lion King and more.

Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the venue. Audience activity will be monitored to maintain safe social distancing. Paper tickets will not be used; audience members must show a confirmation email on their mobile device upon entry. For tickets and more information, head here.

The Last Five Years tells the story of Jamie and Cathy, two New Yorkers who fall head over heels in love—and subsequently out of it—over the course of five years. In a city where professional and personal passions collide, charting the waters of love and matrimony can sometimes prove to be too much. The Last Five Years features songs like "Still Hurting," "Shiksa Goddess," "Moving Too Fast" and "Goodbye Until Tomorrow."