The Drifters Girl, Starring Beverley Knight, Shifts London Premiere to 2021

The Drifters Girl musical, which was originally scheduled to make its world premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal this September before transferring to the West End starting on October 1, will now start performances on October 9, 2021. The delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production, starring Olivier nominee Beverley Knight, will then transfer to the Garrick Theatre beginning on November 4 with opening night set for November 25.

Directed by Jonathan Church, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of female music manager Faye Treadwell and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved. The musical features hit songs originally performed by The Drifters, including "Save the Last Dance for Me," "Under the Boardwalk," "Kissin' in the Back Row of the Movies," "Stand by Me," "Come on Over to My Place" and "Saturday Night at the Movies."

Knight, known as the Queen of British Soul, is known for her chart-topping albums, including the platinum-selling Voice: The Best Of Beverley Knight. Her London stage roles include Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard, Grizabella in Cats, Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia and an Olivier-nominated turn as Felicia Farrell in Memphis. The Cinderella movie-bound star previously performed at the London Palladium to test reopening in the wake of COVID-19.

Further casting and a full creative team will be announced at a later date.