Julie Taymor & Sarah Ruhl's Gloria Steinem Biopic to Premiere on Amazon Prime

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, this new biopic is taking a page out of Hamilton and Mulan's book. The Glorias, a film directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor and co-written by Tony nominee Sarah Ruhl and Taymor, follows the life of journalist and activist Gloria Steinem. Variety reports that the movie, originally scheduled to open in theaters on September 25, will instead premiere on Amazon Prime on September 30.

As previously announced, Oscar winner and Broadway alum Julianne Moore plays Steinem in the film, which is based on her bestselling memoir My Life on the Road. Oscar winner Alicia Vikander plays Steinem as a journalist in the 1960s, while Moore portrays her as a key figure in the women’s liberation movement during the 1970s and beyond. As previously reported, Tony winner Bette Midler takes on the role of New York-based attorney Bella Abzug, who took part in the antiwar group Women Strike for Peace and later went on to serve as a U.S. representative.

The Glorias cast also includes Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Timothy Hutton as Leo Steinem and Lorraine Toussaint as Florynce Kennedy. The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January.