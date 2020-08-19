Sponsored
Watch This Powerful Performance from Girl From the North Country's Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 19, 2020

Kimber Elayne Sprawl has previously discussed why Girl From the North Country, the last Broadway show to open before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters, is more relevant than ever. "I think our show is going to hit so hard when we return. It really puts things in a new perspective," she said on #LiveatFive: Home Edition. "It literally is about the Great Depression." In a new music video, the performer shows the relevance of the musical's Bob Dylan score in a powerful way. As part of Harlem Week’s Virtual Music Festival, she performs “Tight Connection To My Heart” while exploring New York City's uptown streets. The video also features Tony nominee Denée Benton as well as Broadway alums Nick Rashad Burroughs and Alysha Deslorieux. Watch below!

