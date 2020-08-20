Watch Jennifer Hudson Deliver a Powerful Performance of 'A Change Is Gonna Come' at the Democratic National Convention

Oscar winner and Broadway alum Jennifer Hudson delivered a powerful performance on August 19 to close out the third night of the Democratic National Convention. She sang Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" from under the Tiffany Dome at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in her hometown of Chicago. The Respect star's performance immediately followed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ historic acceptance speech as the first woman of color to be nominated by a major party for vice president. Watch Hudson's incredible rendition of the song below.