Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in A Suspense Novelist's Trail of Deceptions Series Based on Viral The New Yorker Interview

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal has been tapped to star in A Suspense Novelist's Trail of Deceptions, a new series based on the viral 2019 New Yorker article on Dan Mallory, author of suspense novel The Woman in the Window. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show will be written and directed by Janicza Bravo.

Gyllenhaal, who was most recently seen on stage in Sea Wall/A Life, starred in the Broadway productions of Sunday in the Park with George and Constellations. His production company Nine Stories also was a producer for Slave Play and the upcoming Caroline, Or Change revival. Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his leading turn in Sunday in the Park with George in London in 2021 and has secured the rights to produce and star in a film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Fun Home. In 2005, Gyllenhaal earned an Oscar nomination for Brokeback Mountain.

After the success of Mallory's The Woman in the Window, which he released under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, The New Yorker released an article titled A Suspense Novelist's Trail of Deceptions. The feature accusses Mallory of fabricating aspects of his life, including his earning a doctorate from the University of Oxford, suffering from a brain tumor, losing his mother to cancer, and losing his brother to suicide.

The series will focus on an unreliable narrator who believes he has a brain tumor he doesn't have, mourns the death of family members who are not dead, and preys on the sympathies of others to get away with almost anything.

Further information, including casting and production timeline, will be announced at a later date.