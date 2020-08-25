Sponsored
Get A Sneak Peek at Sarah Stiles' You Can Ukulele With Me on Broadway Profiles

by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 25, 2020
Tamsen Fadal & Sarah Stiles

The upcoming September episode of the monthly series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal includes some much-needed positive vibes. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, September's episode includes an interview with Sarah Stiles. The Tony nominee and former vlogger has released her first EP You Can Ukulele With Me via Broadway Records. This collaboration between Stiles and songwriter Holly Gewandter was recorded just a few weeks before the coronavirus crisis. "So much of this music feels so right for this moment," Stiles told Fadal. Enjoy the sweet sit-down below, and be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.

