Beth Leavel, Lillias White & Judy Kuhn Join Virtual Concert Series

As previously reported, Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway concert series, which first began in Provincetown at the Art House in 2011, is now a weekly virtual series entitled the Seth Concert Series. Hosted by SiriusXM On Broadway personality and Stars in the House co-host Rudetsky, Beth Leavel, Lillias White and Judy Kuhn have joined the lineup, which has already included Karen Olivo and Sierra Boggess, Jeremy Jordan, Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis and Cheyenne Jackson.

As previously announced, Jeremy Jordan will perform a new concert on September 13. Kuhn will appear on September 20, followed by White on October 4 and Leavel on October 11. Each weekly show premieres on Sunday nights at 8PM ET with a second showing Mondays at 3PM ET for viewers in other time zones. Tickets are available here.

Kuhn has garnered Tony nominations for her performances in Les Misérables, Chess, She Loves Me and Fun Home. She was last seen on Broadway the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof. White won a Tony Award for her performance in The Life and was most recently seen on Broadway in Fela! Leavel garnered a Tony Award for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone and nominations for Baby It's You! and The Prom.