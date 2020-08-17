Karen Olivo & Sierra Boggess Join Virtual Summer Concert Series

As previously reported, Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway concert series, which first began in Provincetown at the Art House in 2011, is debuting as a weekly virtual series entitled the Seth Concert Series. Hosted by SiriusXM On Broadway personality and Stars in the House co-host Rudetsky, Karen Olivo and Sierra Boggess have joined the lineup, which has already included Jeremy Jordan, Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Melissa Errico, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis and Cheyenne Jackson. Jordan will perform a brand new concert on September 13.

As previously announced, Rachel Bay Jones is set to perform on August 23 at 8PM ET. Boggess will appear on August 30, followed by Olivo on September 6. Each weekly show premieres on Sunday nights at 8PM ET with a second showing Mondays at 3PM ET for viewers in other time zones. Tickets are available here.

Olivo was playing Satine in Moulin Rouge! at the time of the Broadway shutdown. She won a Tony in 2009 for her performance as Anita in West Side Story. She has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, Brooklyn and In the Heights. She was seen in the Chicago production of Hamilton and led a mounting of Fun Home with Madison, Wisconsin's Forward Theater Company. Boggess is a long-time Andrew Lloyd Webber collaborator, having played Christine in The Phantom of the Opera multiple times and received an Olivier nod for originating the role in the long-running tuner's sequel Love Never Dies. Boggess has also appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You, The Little Mermaid and Master Class; her West End credits additionally include Les Miserables.