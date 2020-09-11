Miss Hadestown? Hear from Creators Anaïs Mitchell, Rachel Chavkin & More on Broadway Profiles

The September episode of the monthly series Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal includes catch-ups with members of the Hadestown family. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, the latest episode includes an interview with the show's Tony-winning creators Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin. This edition of Broadway Profiles, which is airing throughout the country in September, also features a performance from Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, who made her Broadway debut playing one of the Fates in Hadestown. Mitchell and Chavkin talk about their long road to creating the Tony-winning musical. "When Anaïs and I first met, what existed this beautiful 2010 studio album. I had fallen in love with it immediately," director Chavkin told Fadal. "I keep a running list of dream projects on my phone. Actually, years later in my collaboration with Anaïs, I was looking back at that list. The very first entry—the reason I started that list—was 'Anaïs Mitchell.'" Enjoy the segment below, and be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated theater news program, on your local TV station.