Watch Audra McDonald Discuss Black Theatre United & Playing Aretha Franklin's Mother in Respect

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald appeared on CBS This Morning on September 11 to discuss being a founding member of Black Theatre United (BTU), the coalition that aims to combat systemic racism within the theater industry. "We thought let's bring our community together and start to raise awareness,'" she said of the organization's inception. BTU previously announced a partnership with Fair Count; the two organizations have launched #Only1ofme, a new campaign featuring artists of color to inspire completion of the Census in hard-to-count populations. "This is a moment in history where it's all staring us in the face," McDonald also revealed her favorite Aretha Franklin song. As previously reported, she will play the music legend's mother in Respect. Watch the interview below!