Watch Will Blum Offer a Creative Solo Take on Floyd Collins Musical

Will Blum, who was most recently seen on Broadway in Beetlejuice, has created a one-man version of the Adam Guettel-Tina Landau musical Floyd Collins. Using his iPhone to record, Blum created a whole world inside his apartment allowing viewers to feel as if they're right in the homemade cardboard box caves with him. Blum recorded the songs "The Call," "It Moves," and "Time to Go" through the Acapella App and edited on GarageBand and iMovie. The story is based on the death of Floyd Collins near Cave City, Kentucky in the winter of 1925 and features music and lyrics by Guettel and a book by Landau, who also directed the original off-Broadway production at Playwrights Horizons in 1996. It won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, and the 1995-1996 Obie Award for its score. Watch Blum's creative take on the show below!