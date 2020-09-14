Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Will Blum Offer a Creative Solo Take on Floyd Collins Musical

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 14, 2020
Will Blum in "Floyd Collins"

Will Blum, who was most recently seen on Broadway in Beetlejuice, has created a one-man version of the Adam Guettel-Tina Landau musical Floyd Collins. Using his iPhone to record, Blum created a whole world inside his apartment allowing viewers to feel as if they're right in the homemade cardboard box caves with him. Blum recorded the songs "The Call," "It Moves," and "Time to Go" through the Acapella App and edited on GarageBand and iMovie. The story is based on the death of Floyd Collins near Cave City, Kentucky in the winter of 1925 and features music and lyrics by Guettel and a book by Landau, who also directed the original off-Broadway production at Playwrights Horizons in 1996. It won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, and the 1995-1996 Obie Award for its score. Watch Blum's creative take on the show below!

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. What To Do (Without Broadway!): A Day-to-Day Schedule
  2. West End Revival of Good, Starring David Tennant, Announces Dates & Venue
  3. Anybody Have a Map? Dear Evan Hansen's Jessica Phillips Opens Up About Gains & Lessons
Back to Top