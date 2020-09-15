Watch the Trailer for The Father, Based on Florian Zeller's Play

The first look at Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the film version of Florian Zeller's 2016 Tony-nominated play The Father is here. The trailer for the movie, directed by Zeller, features Hopkins and Colman as retired dancer Andre (Hopkins), who is living with his adult daughter Anne (Colman) and her husband. As strangers begin to appear in Andre's room and he realizes he can't remember where he left his watch, his world begins to unravel. Frank Langella won a Tony Award for playing the role of Andre on Broadway. The Father is scheduled to premiere in New York and Los Angeles on December 18 before a wide release on December 25. Watch below.